Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Trading Down 5.8%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.08. Approximately 17,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,026,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

