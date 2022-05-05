Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 201,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $90.50.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,287,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 554,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 181,535 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chegg by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Bank of America lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.