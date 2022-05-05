Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

Shares of CPK traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.84. 647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,992. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

