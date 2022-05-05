China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.45. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth $402,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

