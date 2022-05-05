Christopher H. B. Mills Buys 1,275,000 Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £446,250 ($557,464.08).

Shares of EKF stock opened at GBX 35.20 ($0.44) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of £160.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 34.30 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.35%. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

