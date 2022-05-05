Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $99.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.07.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.25. 16,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,944. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

