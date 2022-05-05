CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CIX traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 918,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$16.30 and a 52-week high of C$30.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

