CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.13.

Shares of CIX stock traded down C$0.65 on Thursday, reaching C$16.36. The company had a trading volume of 430,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.90. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$16.30 and a 12 month high of C$30.88.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

