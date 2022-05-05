CIBC Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$52.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

