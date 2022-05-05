Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $105.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.21.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,786. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
