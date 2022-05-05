Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $105.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,786. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

