Citigroup Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $230.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $228.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.72 and its 200-day moving average is $223.19.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.0% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

