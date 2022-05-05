Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 156.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

C traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,981,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

