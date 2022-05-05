Citigroup Trims Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Target Price to $750.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $576.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $726.50.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $513.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $561.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $485.96 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

