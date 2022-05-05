Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Clarus has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Clarus has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $861.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Clarus by 333.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clarus by 654.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 88,362 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Clarus by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

