Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $14.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clene alerts:

Shares of Clene stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.06. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 132,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $400,001.91. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,844,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,306.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 217,891 shares of company stock valued at $647,102 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $126,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.