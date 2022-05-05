Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NET. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.55. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $210,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

