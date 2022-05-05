CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-$2.89 EPS.

Shares of CMS traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

