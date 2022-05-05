CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Announces Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. 4,882,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

