Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives $1,659.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,659.29.

CCHGY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 2,800 ($34.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.57. 27,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

