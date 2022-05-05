Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Announces Earnings Results

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Codexis stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 1,000,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,247. The company has a market capitalization of $767.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. Codexis has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $42.01.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDXS shares. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

