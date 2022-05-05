Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) vs. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $22.93 million 3.03 -$37.16 million ($1.73) -1.79 Ocugen $42.62 million 11.54 -$58.37 million ($0.29) -7.86

Codiak BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.88, meaning that its share price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 4.59, meaning that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -162.01% -135.41% -40.42% Ocugen N/A -63.82% -58.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Codiak BioSciences and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 595.79%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 224.56%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Ocugen.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Ocugen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ocugen (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

