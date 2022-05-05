Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 460,882 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Cohn Robbins by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in Cohn Robbins by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

