Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Lowered to $164.00 at National Bankshares

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Shares of CIGI opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

