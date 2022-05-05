Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 727,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label Cannabidiol brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

