CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 9,734,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,162. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 31,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

