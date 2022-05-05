Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $121.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

