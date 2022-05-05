Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $32,000 Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 94.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGP opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.16.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,315 shares of company stock valued at $652,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

