Comparing Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) & IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics -59.14% N/A -44.28% IMARA N/A -63.06% -57.93%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics and IMARA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33 IMARA 0 3 1 0 2.25

Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 73.75%. IMARA has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.39%. Given IMARA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMARA is more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and IMARA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics $209.82 million 2.52 -$124.09 million ($1.71) -3.89 IMARA N/A N/A -$51.38 million ($2.40) -0.56

IMARA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Karyopharm Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IMARA beats Karyopharm Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1. Its lead compound, include XPOVIO in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma, and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Menarini Group to develop and commercialize NEXPOVIO for human oncology indications in Europe, including the United Kingdom; Latin America; and other countries. Its oral SINE compounds also designed to force nuclear accumulation in the levels of multiple tumor suppressor and growth regulatory proteins. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About IMARA (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia. The company also develops IMR-261, an oral and clinical-ready activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, iron disorders, and potentially other areas. IMARA Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

