Comparing Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) & DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -62.11% -51.73% DLocal 31.90% 35.51% 15.49%

11.1% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and DLocal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.52 million ($0.32) -2.49 DLocal $244.12 million 13.03 $77.88 million N/A N/A

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 DLocal 0 4 6 0 2.60

Protagenic Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 401.38%. DLocal has a consensus target price of $46.30, suggesting a potential upside of 109.88%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than DLocal.

Summary

DLocal beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

