Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Announces Earnings Results

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.
CPSI traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $472.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.
In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,400.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $41,856.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $242,513. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
