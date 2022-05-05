Connectus Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Humana by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana stock opened at $442.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

