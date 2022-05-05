Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,960 Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Shaw Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,178 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 126.3% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.96 on Thursday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

