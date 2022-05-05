Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $282,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $213.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average is $225.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

