Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $343,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Incyte by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 218,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Incyte stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.