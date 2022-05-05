Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $504,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,738 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $102.28 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

