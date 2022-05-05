Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $601,000 Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of HLF opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

