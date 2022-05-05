Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 38,745 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

