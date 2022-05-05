Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,284 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

