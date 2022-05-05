Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $702,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $173.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average is $201.47.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

