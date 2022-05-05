ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE COP traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $102.86. 10,586,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,723,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

