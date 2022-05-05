Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.49.

ED stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,930. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

