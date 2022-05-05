Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,890. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.27 and a 200-day moving average of $233.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,399.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.