Construction Partners (ROAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROAD opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 89,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

