Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.33

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 1265052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €103.00 ($108.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €65.00 ($68.42) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($105.26) to €95.00 ($100.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

