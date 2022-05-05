Contrasting Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) & Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecopetrol and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 2 0 0 1.67 Crescent Point Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential downside of 8.50%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus price target of $12.42, suggesting a potential upside of 64.24%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Volatility and Risk

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and Crescent Point Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $119.45 billion 0.29 $20.34 billion $1.47 11.60 Crescent Point Energy $2.56 billion 1.69 $1.89 billion $3.26 2.32

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Point Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ecopetrol pays out 99.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Point Energy pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 17.03% 48.91% 18.68% Crescent Point Energy 72.41% 10.92% 5.99%

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Ecopetrol on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

