Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.08. Approximately 110,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 627,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

