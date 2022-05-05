Convex Finance Price Reaches $22.56 on Top Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $22.56 or 0.00062616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $16.97 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00221884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039430 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.21 or 2.03301811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 89,479,112 coins and its circulating supply is 60,529,759 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

