Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Position Cut by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.18% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after buying an additional 853,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after buying an additional 157,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 929,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after buying an additional 200,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,054. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

