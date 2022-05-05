Cormark Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$860.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$735.00 to C$860.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $21.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $21.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $23.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $72.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $22.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $24.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $24.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $27.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $98.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$855.00.

Shares of FFH opened at C$698.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$493.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$716.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$651.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$610.38.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 EPS for the current year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

