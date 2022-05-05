Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives $33.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.23.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,546,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $33.00.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

